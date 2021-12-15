ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program logo

WVNews
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Additional sobriety...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Ex-officer Kim Potter breaks down on stand while testifying

Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, broke down on the witness stand during in her own trial on Friday, saying she was sorry for what happened. Erin Eldridge, assistant Minnesota Attorney General, grilled Potter over how she handled the incident on April...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Biden to give Omicron-focused speech on Tuesday

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will give an Omicron variant-focused speech on Tuesday as the nation contends with higher case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus heading into the holidays. "Building off his Winter Plan, @POTUS will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Governor#Highway Safety Program#Wv News

Comments / 0

Community Policy