Rap artist Drake has made a rather unprecedented move in removing his album Certified Lover Boy from Grammy consideration after it was submitted earlier this year. He is removing all music that he made, which includes removing Certified Lover Boy from the Best Rap Album nomination and removing “Way 2 Sexy” from the Best Rap Performance nominations. While artists can always choose to not submit their albums for Grammy consideration in the first place, this is the first time that an artists has removed their album midway through the process, as there are already ballots in that could potentially have had Drake’s music on them. There will be no replacements for Drake’s nominations, each of the respective fields will now just have 4 nominees.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO