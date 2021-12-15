Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Is Exactly What It Says It Is. It's Also Great.

Xbox’s latest consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, are still about as hard to find as the PlayStation 5. You haven’t really missed out on any games if you don’t have one though, at least not if you have an Xbox One or a gaming PC. Microsoft’s top exclusives—games like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite—are playable on all three platforms. It’s part of the industry’s growing commitment to making games accessible on more than a single system. Seven years ago some dingus who edits Paste’s games section predicted that backwards compatibility was dead and would never return; since then both the PlayStation and the Xbox have embraced letting people play games from older consoles more whole-heartedly than at any point in the medium’s history, to the point where you can just pop games from older Xbox or PlayStation consoles into the new machines and get cranking. Microsoft, of course, has taken that commitment even further with Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service that gets you access to over 100 games at any one time, including first-party Xbox games on the date of release. So if you’re an Xbox owner, it was exceedingly easy to find good games in 2021, whether you’ve moved on to the Xbox Series line, are sticking with the Xbox One, or prefer their great grandpappy, the PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO