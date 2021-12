HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Adding to its stack of Richmond-area restaurants, a Springfield-based IHOP franchisee has a new pancake house in the works near Virginia Center Commons. NMS Holdings plans to open a new IHOP location in the former Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill property at 10151 Brook Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

Listen to Eat It, Virginia for timely restaurant news and interviews.