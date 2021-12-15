Third Creek Middle, Elementary schools in Iredell County locked down Wednesday; no threat, official say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Third Creek Middle and Elementary schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after officials were notified of a potential weapon on campus, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools.
School officials said they were notified of the potential weapon by the Iredell Sheriff’s Office and locked down the schools.Safety at CMS schools the number one concern a day after a gun is fired at West Charlotte High School
Deputies determined the campus was safe and secure after no weapons were found during an investigation and sweep of the campus.
Students and staff are continuing with the school day as normal, officials said. Additional law enforcement will be present on the campuses out of precaution.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.
Comments / 2