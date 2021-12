As Americans grapple with the horror of the Oxford, Michigan school shooting, we once again ask the same questions…How and why did this happen? What can be done to stop gun violence in our schools, not to mention everywhere else? We are awash in a national epidemic of gun violence, with really no safe place from it, as is proven every day in the news. It is the school shootings that are particularly troubling, of course. There have been 29 school shootings this year, with over 700 since the first high profile: Columbine in 1999. These tragedies leave a wake of trauma and devastation for family members, schoolmates, teachers and anyone connected to the school for many years to follow.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO