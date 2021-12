Cabinet View Golf Course (CVGC) will be selling Christmas trees for a cause this year. To choose your fresh-cut tree, straight out of the rough, visit the golf course driving range on Cabinet Heights Road starting on Friday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The trees will be very affordable starting at just $5 and they will not cost more than $30 for any tree up to eight-feet tall, said Jerad Dill, CVGC’s superintendent and the driving force behind this fundraiser. All proceeds from Christmas tree sales will be donated to the Our Kids Christmas Toy Drive. There isn’t a lot of species variety, said Dill, but they are all good trees and it’s for a great cause.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO