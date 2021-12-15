ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

Oviedo Mall to host 1st annual Shop Oviedo Day on Saturday

By Daniel Vargas
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ts87y_0dNadori00

Oviedo, Fla. — You probably have heard of Small Business Saturday, where people are encouraged to shop locally and as the name suggests, support small businesses. Well, leaders in Oviedo hope to bring the spirit of that day to the Oviedo Mall on Saturday, December 18th.

On Saturday, the Oviedo Mall will host its 1st Annual Shop Oviedo Day from 12pm to 6pm. During this day, there will be the grand opening of a few new stores, as well as all day deals, activities and giveaways that you can partake in.

You can find more info, including a full list of deals and times for activities here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Oviedo, FL
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
CNN

Biden to give Omicron-focused speech on Tuesday

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will give an Omicron variant-focused speech on Tuesday as the nation contends with higher case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus heading into the holidays. "Building off his Winter Plan, @POTUS will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oviedo Mall#Small Business Saturday#Shop Oviedo Day#Cox Media Group
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
42K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy