Oviedo Mall to host 1st annual Shop Oviedo Day on Saturday

Oviedo, Fla. — You probably have heard of Small Business Saturday, where people are encouraged to shop locally and as the name suggests, support small businesses. Well, leaders in Oviedo hope to bring the spirit of that day to the Oviedo Mall on Saturday, December 18th.

On Saturday, the Oviedo Mall will host its 1st Annual Shop Oviedo Day from 12pm to 6pm. During this day, there will be the grand opening of a few new stores, as well as all day deals, activities and giveaways that you can partake in.

You can find more info, including a full list of deals and times for activities here.

