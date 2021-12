Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. COVID-19, and the state’s response to it, is negatively affecting student learning and personal growth. It is increasingly apparent that policies around attendance should be looked at. I reached this conclusion after several parents contacted me to say that their children have been quarantined multiple times, for 10-day spans, often with no positive COVID-19 diagnosis or symptoms. In some cases, they have missed over a month of school even though they could safely return.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO