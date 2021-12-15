Creedmoor’s new board makes changes

Creedmoor's new board members were sworn in Monday. The new board includes Commissioner Robert Way, Mayor Pro Tem Kechia Brustmeyer-Brown, Mayor Bobby Wheeler and Commissioners Georgana Kicinski and Emma Albright. Not pictured is Commissioner Ed Mims.

CREEDMOOR — Newly sworn board members wasted little time flexing their muscle after Creedmoor resident Ed Gleason asked the new board during public comments Monday to do what was right for Creedmoor and don’t think along party lines.

The new board voted to appoint Kechia Brustmeyer-Brown to the mayor pro tem position for 2022 and new commissioner Emma Albright to the position for the 2023 year.

During board appointments, Commissioner Georgana Kicinski made a motion to remove Commissioner Ed Mims from the South Granville Water and Sewer Authority Board and appoint new commissioner Robert Way to that position for the sake of continuity.

Mims requested Kicinski’s definition of continuity, and she declined to answer.

Kincinski and Albright voted in favor of the motion. Brustmeyer-Brown voted against the motion. Way and Mims abstained from voting, and by Creedmoor’s rules, those votes become a yes. The motion carried with a 4-1 vote.

Mims made a motion to reconsider the vote. That motion failed 2-3. Albright, Kicinski and Way voted against reconsidering the vote.

The organizational meeting continued with Mims being appointed to Upper Neuse River Basin Association as the delegate with Albright and Way as the alternates.

Brustmeyer-Brown remained the board’s representative on the Kerr-Tar Council of Government.

Albright was appointed to the Granville Greenways Advisory Council.

Mayor Bobby Wheeler said he would be the lead delegate in the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization with Kicinski as the alternate.

Wheeler said he and Way would serve on the Public Safety Committee.

The new board discussed the possibility of having two meetings instead of one lengthy meeting. There was also a discussion of a hard stop at 10 p.m. Board members agreed with the idea of two meeting and a hard stop. A new meeting schedule will be announced soon.

N.C. Capitals, a semi-pro basketball team, has requested use of the Creedmoor Community Center for practices and games.

Christopher Horrigan, recreation director, has worked out a fee schedule for the team and based on the contingency that they will be able to meet insurance requirements, the team will have a new home in Creedmoor for the 2022 season.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

• Before the new board members took the oath, the sitting board approved parks and recreation fee and rate schedule changes to increase revenue, to address public and staff requests and to move toward online reservations for picnic shelters and boat launch permits.

• The board heard from Keith King, police chief, on the recommended car take home program initiative. The board gave the city manager, Gerald Smith the authorization to enter into a contract with Enterprise Fleet Leasing to procure eight equipped police vehicles.

• Commissioners approved a full network refresh for the city’s information technology system. The refresh will include laptops, desktops and other needs. The refresh will cost $24,383.

• Prior to the swearing in of new commissioners, Mayor Pro Tem Neena Nowell and Commissioner Del Mims each gave a heartfelt farewell. Nowell served for four years and Mims served eight years.