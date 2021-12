Deaths have been confirmed in at least five of the six states hit by a number of tornadoes over the weekend. The death toll is feared to be more than 100 in Kentucky alone, but casualties have also been reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, with fatalities confirmed in all but one of the states. At least 88 people have died in five states, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. While many of the victims remain unidentified, here’s what we know so far. KentuckyKentucky was hit the hardest by the powerful storms on Friday night, with Democratic...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO