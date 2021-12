Colin Hanks has gotten into the cannabis space — well, sort of — with a very unique strategy. The actor, producer, director and entrepreneur recently partnered up with multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF) to sell his Hanks Kerchiefs-branded products at the company’s Beyond / Hello dispensaries – and online. A portion of all sales will go towards assisting California farmers who have been impacted by wildfires, while helping amplify the message of the not-for-profit organizations that support them.

RETAIL ・ 4 HOURS AGO