ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

JPMorgan health-care conference going virtual amid omicron fears

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472NZm_0dNacqdP00

JPMorgan Chase made its healthcare conference virtual amid fears of the new omicron variant.

The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, one of the biggest healthcare conferences in the world, was moved online, the company told participants on Wednesday.

“The health and safety of our clients and employees is of the utmost importance and given the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, we have made this decision,” the bank said in a statement.

“We were not only hopeful to meet in-person but also understand how much this conference means to the San Francisco community, which we fully support,” it added.

The conference was set to take place at the Westin St. Francis from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13.

The conference was moved “out of an abundance of caution” as omicron has been reported in more than 30 states, including California.

It will now be streamed in Eastern Time online. JPMorgan is aiming to go back to San Francisco in 2023 for an in-person conference.

The announcement comes after JPMorgan said unvaccinated employees at its Manhattan office now have to work from home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Union Square hotels reeling from news of major conference going virtual

SAN FRANCISCO - Hotels in San Francisco’s Union Square are facing mass cancellations after a premier healthcare conference decided to go virtual on Wednesday. The JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, scheduled to take place at the Westin St. Francis Hotel from Jan. 10-13 made the call in the wake of spiking COVID-19 numbers, partly due to the omicron variant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Essentia Health holding virtual advance care planning classes

(Fargo, ND) -- Essentia Health is hosting free advance care planning classes on the following days:. Tuesday, December 7th, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, 9-10 a.m. Thursday, February 10th, 2022, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. "Advance care planning is a process that helps you think and talk about your...
FARGO, ND
TheConversationCanada

Virtual care still has a place in post-pandemic health care

The delivery of health care has dramatically shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a move from in-person visits to some form of virtual care. In support of this move, provincial governments implemented new physician billing codes. On Sept. 3, 2021, the B.C. Ministry of Health and College of Physicians and Surgeons sent a letter asking physicians to return to in-person patient visits. This was followed on Oct. 13, 2021, by Ontario’s top health officials also urging physicians to do the same. Their concern was that some physicians had not yet returned to giving their patients the option of in-person...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mhealthintelligence.com

Hydrogen Health to Expand Virtual Primary Care Model

The company, a joint venture formed by investment firm Blackstone, healthcare payer Anthem, and digital health company K Health in April, operates a virtual primary care model. Previously, it was only available to Anthem's fully insured businesses. Hydrogen Health offers its artificial intelligence-driven flagship product K Health, access to its...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
Axios

UK to require pre-departure negative COVID test amid Omicron fears

The United Kingdom on Saturday announced that all travelers would be required to submit a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight, regardless of vaccination status. Why it matters: The move comes amid fears that the newly-identified Omicron variant possesses enough mutations to evade immune systems and drive up a new wave of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Health Care#Jpmorgan#Health And Safety#Covid#Jpmorgan Chase#Eastern Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World Bank
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

Crypto Investors Briefly Became Trillionaires Yesterday

Cryptocurrency has a reputation for being a volatile investment, with big gains and losses sometimes taking place in a compact time frame. But even with that understanding, two of the biggest players in crypto recently posted gains that were, in fact, too good to be true. Both Coinbase Global Inc....
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Johnson & Johnson Leads Dow Rout After CDC Favors Pfizer, Moderna Covid Shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer's (PFE) and Moderna's (MRNA) Covid vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) — and JNJ stock skidded to the bottom of the Dow Jones on Friday. Late Thursday, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend two-dose messenger...
INDUSTRY
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
The Hill

The Hill

413K+
Followers
50K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy