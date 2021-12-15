ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio natives Girl Named Tom wins The Voice

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– The sibling trio Girl Named Tom won season 21 of The Voice Tuesday night.

Bekah, 20; Caleb, 26; and Joshua Liechty, 24, became the first trio to win the singing competition on NBC. They were coached by the original “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson .

“Not only have we made Voice history together, you’ve helped fulfill three siblings; dreams and encouraged us to keep dreaming big. You’ve embraced the people we are and the music we’ve created, affirming our believe in ourselves and in what we do,” Girl Named Tom said in a statement on Twitter.

The family, from Pettisville, Ohio, formed the band in 2019 following their father’s cancer diagnosis. The Liechty trio said their dad just had surgery and they will be flying back to be with him as soon as possible.

