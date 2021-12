Have you ever heard of the Feast of the Seven Fishes? According to Eataly, this Italian-American Christmas Eve tradition traces its origins to the Roman Catholic custom of abstaining from meat during certain holy times. (In addition to Christmas, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis shares these days include Fridays, Ash Wednesday, and during Lent.) On these occasions, many practicing Catholics turn to fish instead of meat for their meals. At some point in the early 1900s, the seven-course feast became a common way for Italian-Americans to sit down on Christmas Eve at eat a meal that connected them to their heritage. Today, the festive meal often features Italian and Italian-ish seafood recipes such as marinated anchovies, fried squid, cioppino, and shrimp pasta.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO