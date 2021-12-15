6 men arrested after caught performing lewd sexual acts in public

A Tennessee woman faces charges of public lewdness and trafficking in stolen identifies after being arrested in Limestone County. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department, Kathryn Mareen Davis of Five Points, Tenn. faces a variety of charges after her arrest on Dec. 4. On that day, deputies responded to a report of a woman in a black Dodge truck stealing mail. Deputies located the driver who, when approached in a driveway after she got out of the vehicle, refused to follow commands to show them her hands. She then pulled down her pants and urinated in front of them, deputies said.

