Mobile, AL

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing person in chest with kitchen knife, Mobile Police say

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another person in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Jefferey Brooks, 60, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a person at the 200 block of North Lawrence Street in Mobile.

Police determined that the stabbing happened after Brooks and the victim got into an argument about a cell phone. The argument escalated into a fight and the victim was stabbed in his chest with a kitchen knife.

The victim was then taken to a hospital and was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

