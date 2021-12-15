Man arrested after allegedly stabbing person in chest with kitchen knife, Mobile Police say
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another person in the chest with a kitchen knife.Man tries to pay for motel room with counterfeit bills
Jefferey Brooks, 60, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a person at the 200 block of North Lawrence Street in Mobile.
Police determined that the stabbing happened after Brooks and the victim got into an argument about a cell phone. The argument escalated into a fight and the victim was stabbed in his chest with a kitchen knife.
The victim was then taken to a hospital and was treated for non life-threatening injuries.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0