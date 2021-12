Video emerged on social media that showed the CEO of Better.com, a digital mortgage company, informing about 900 employees that they have been terminated. Vishal Garg, the executive, could be seen in the video behind a desk attempting to tell his employees. He tells them that he does not have "great news" and said the last time he was forced to make a similar announcement, he cried.

