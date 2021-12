No injuries are reported as an elderly driver was stopped early December 7 after being seen going the wrong way on Interstate 81 in Cortland and Northern Broome County. The man, driving a new Lincoln with New Jersey plates, was seen by other drivers going at a high rate of speed southbound in the northbound lanes of the Interstate, crossing into Broome County from Cortland County shortly before 3 a.m.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO