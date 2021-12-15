Kraft to offer consumers $20 reward for anything but cheesecake

PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese is paying customers to make (or buy) anything but cheesecake this holiday season.

With the PHILADELPHIA Spread the Feeling Program, customers have a chance to receive a $20 digital reward to buy something other than their cream cheese.

According to CNN , Kraft is experiencing a cream cheese shortage and is using this program as a marketing opportunity.

An AD for the promotion on the website said “It’s not an empty shelf, it's a holiday tradition waiting another year because having a hard time finding cream cheese means having a hard time putting cheesecakes on tables.”

Customers can participate by going to the promotional website starting at 12 p.m. EST on December 17 and 18, 2021 and reserve a spot to claim their reward.

Customers will receive a dessert reservation confirmation that will include a unique one-time-use link that should not be shared. Once received, buy any dessert with a receipt dated between December 17, 2021 and December 24, 2021.

Starting on December 28, 2021 at 9 a.m. EST through 11:59 p.m. on January 4, 2022 customers will be able to use the unique link they received previously for a chance to receive the $20 digital reward.