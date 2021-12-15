WFT owner Dan Snyder allegedly tried to interfere with investigation

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder reportedly tried to block the woman who made allegations of sexual misconduct against him from speaking with attorneys about the incident, The Washington Post reported.

According to an earlier report, Snyder's legal team had previously reached a $1.6 million settlement with an ex-employee who made sexual assault allegations against Snyder, which are said to have occurred on a private plane in 2009. Snyder's party never admitted to any wrongdoing.

Per the Post's latest article, Snyder's team then offered the woman even more money so she wouldn't speak in an interview with D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson. The woman's attorneys then filed a letter in federal court detailing Snyder's attempts to block the interview.

The Post reported via sources with knowledge of the letter that "the woman’s lawyer, Brendan Sullivan, accused Snyder’s lawyers of offering his client more money beyond the $1.6 million the team paid in 2009 if she agreed not to speak to anyone about her allegations against Snyder and her settlement with the team."

It is also reported in the court documents there were phone calls made from Snyder's lawyers to Sullivan in an effort to keep the woman from sharing her story.

In light of the new allegations, Congress is asking the NFL for evidence Snyder attempted to block the interview. Congress has already been urging the league to be more forthcoming with its investigation.

In a response to the Post's story, A. Scott Bolden of the law firm representing Snyder issued a statement:

"Untrue. It did not happen. Absolutely no effort was made by me or any Reed Smith lawyers to dissuade anyone from speaking with Beth Wilkinson or otherwise cooperating with her investigation, nor was any money offered to anyone not to cooperate. Anyone suggesting something to the contrary is lying."

Both Snyder and his legal team, as well as Wilkinson and the woman who made assault allegations against Snyder, declined the Post's requests to comment on the matter.