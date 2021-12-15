ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Jillian Michaels Reveals the One Thing She Regrets About "The Biggest Loser"

By Lia Beck
Best Life
Best Life
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439ZL5_0dNaahrg00
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

When the weight loss competition show The Biggest Loser premiered in 2004, viewers were introduced to Jillian Michaels, a no-nonsense trainer who used intense tactics such as yelling at contestants as a way to motivate them. She has become even more of a controversial wellness figure in the time since the show was in its heyday, but when it comes to what Michaels regrets about The Biggest Loser, it has nothing to do with the way she interacted with the contestants. Instead, in a new interview with Today, she explained that it's the format of the show that she takes issue with. Read on to find out how Michaels feels about The Biggest Loser now and where she thinks it went wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWHUD_0dNaahrg00
The Biggest Loser / YouTube

In her interview with Today, Michaels shared a couple of issues with The Biggest Loser but said that her biggest problem has to do with the way the series was set up. She doesn't believe that contestants should have been sent home.

"Nobody should have been eliminated," she said. "That was my No. 1 issue with the show. But the producers gamified weight loss. It was weight loss on a ticking clock."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhRy3_0dNaahrg00
The Biggest Loser / YouTube

Michaels is far from the only one to criticize the show. Former contestants have spoken out about the way that show was produced and how it prioritized the entertainment factor over their health and wellbeing. Plus, studies have been done about the fact that many contestants regained the weight they lost after the show, which found that their metabolic rates had slowed due to the extreme weight loss plan.

Michaels stands by her training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRRxt_0dNaahrg00
DFree / Shutterstock.com

While Michaels has an issue with the show being "gamified," she stands by her own training on the series. "You need them to feel the pain of the way they've been living," she told Today. "You need them to have a rock bottom moment where they're like, 'I can't take one more moment.' The ones I yelled at are the ones that kept it off."

She also said of the diet and exercise regimen, "The diet worked amazing. You eat less, you move more, and there you go. The contestants who were unsuccessful when they went home, they had unresolved issues with food."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQZVr_0dNaahrg00
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

In her Today interview, Michaels noted that there was a designated person who contestants could talk to during the competition about their mental wellbeing but that she believes it wasn't enough.

"The Biggest Loser needed a mental health professional," she said. "I think there was some random guy they could talk to if they needed, but these people needed deep work. When you have someone that weighs 400 pounds, that's not just an individual who likes pizza. There's a whole lot going on there emotionally. You need to deal with the demons. Otherwise you're just gonna gain the weight back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzXB5_0dNaahrg00
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

In 2014, when Michaels left the show, she told People, "[T]here were some fundamental differences [with the Biggest Loser producers] that have existed for a while." She continued, "In the beginning of the show it was tough love. You saw the tough, and you saw the love." But in more recent seasons, she claimed, "You saw none of the relationships, none of the bonds that I build with my clients." The trainer blamed that for "millions of people [having] this warped negative perception of [her]."

The latest iteration of the series offered more assistance to participants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYrX6_0dNaahrg00
DFree / Shutterstock.com

The last season of The Biggest Loser to air on NBC was in 2016. After this, the series took a hiatus and then returned on the USA Network in 2020. The 2020 season featured some changes, particularly when it came to support contestants would receive following the show.

At NBCU's TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour in 2020, trainer-turned-host Bob Harper, trainers Steve Cook and Erica Lugo, and USA Network SVP of Alternative Series Heather Olander explained that there would be more of an "aftercare package" for contestants following the show, including a nutritionist, gym membership, and "guidance toward a support group," as reported by E! News. Additionally, contestants were no longer voted off of the show; instead, the person who lost the least weight was eliminated each episode. The show also claimed to have more of a focus on a healthy lifestyle overall, rather than solely weight loss.

"For these contestants on the show, they primarily came to the show because they wanted to live a longer life," Olander said at the event. "They unanimously talked about the health issues that they're having because because of the weight and just beyond that, the message in the show is yes, being thin is great and fitting into skinny jeans, if that's what you want, that's fabulous, but that's not the end all be all. It's not about getting fit at all costs."

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Jillian Michaels Just Got Engaged To Her Girlfriend

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Jillian Michaels just got engaged and she’s been sharing the exciting news with the...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jillian Michaels Says ‘Biggest Loser’ Producers ‘Gamified Weight Loss,’ Shares Her ‘No. 1 Issue’ With the Show

Mixed messages. Jillian Michaels shared her regrets from her time on The Biggest Loser, including why she didn’t like the game element. “Nobody should have been eliminated. That was my No. 1 issue with the show,” Michaels, 47, told Today Health on Tuesday, December 14. “But the producers gamified weight loss. It was weight loss on a ticking clock.”
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jillian Michaels
SFGate

What "The Biggest Loser" Got Wrong About Weight Loss, According to Recent Research

One of the many gimmicks on The Biggest Loser was something called “last chance workout.”. It involved the show’s trainers pretty much screaming the phrase over and over again into the faces of the contestants, as they tried to fit one more sweat in before the weigh-in. The implication was clear: if you don’t go all-out for the final session, don’t expect to see great results on the scale.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Frankie Bridge reveals biggest wedding regret with husband Wayne

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne Bridge didn't get to spend much time with one another on their wedding day. The I'm A Celebrity star and the former footballer said 'I do' in July 2014 in front of the likes of Rochelle Humes and Mollie King. The ceremony took place at Woburn Abbey, with guests moving on to celebrate the reception in a marquee erected in the grounds of the picturesque country estate.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Biggest Loser#Usa Network
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lindsay Lohan Engaged, Reveals Photos of Her Ring and New Fiance

Lindsay Lohan is engaged! Early Sunday morning, the Mean Girls and The Parent Trap actress revealed that she and boyfriend Bader Shammas are set to tie the knot. Via Instagram, she shared a series of loving photos alongside Shammas that showed off her Harry Winston engagement ring (alongside a giant smile on the actress' face. She captioned the photo gallery, "My love. My life. My family. My future."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

NeNe Leakes Is Dating Nyonisela Sioh After Husband Gregg Leakes’ Death: 5 Things to Know

Getting back out there. Following the death of her husband, NeNe Leakes is “dating” Nyonisela Sioh, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. NeNe, who recently lost husband Gregg Leakes, has offered her followers a glimpse at her man amid her birthday celebration in earlier this month. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s new romance comes three months after Gregg died at the age of 66 following his battle with stage III colon cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
7K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy