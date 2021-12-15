ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cineworld plunges on prospect of $1 billion Canadian damages

By Thomas Seal and Derek Decloet
 4 days ago

Cineworld plunged as much as 40% after a court ordered the world's second-largest cinema chain to pay nearly $1 billion in damages -- more than its entire market value -- over an aborted takeover bid. A Canadian court ordered the British company to pay the money on Tuesday after...

