BusKill USB Cable Now Available: A PC Kill Switch for Data Protection

Power up all your devices no matter where you go with the INVZI 100W 9-in-1 GaN USB-C Charger & Hub. Offering superior convenience, this gadget is great for use at home and abroad. In fact, it comes with an adapter for the European Union, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, its 6.6-foot-long power cable makes it easy to plug in anywhere yet access your device with ease. Use this handy gadget as a docking station, too, to expand your work setup with a 4K HDMI 60 Hz display. Combining the benefits of a USB-C hub with the multifunctionality of a 100-watt GaN charger, it has a total of 9 ports. You’ll get a 100W PD port, a 100W PD/data port, a 30W data port, and a data port. Additionally, it has ports for HDMI, Ethernet, SD, and Micro SD. It also includes an audio jack. Finally, it delivers Gigabit Ethernet and 5 Gbps USB-C speeds.
