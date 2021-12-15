ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya shares story about how Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Jamie Foxx threw a dance party on set where he blasted Rihanna's music

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Zendaya recalled the 'dance party' Jamie Foxx threw on the set of their new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

She and her co-star Tom Holland, who plays the title role, were dishing about their colleagues for the French website Serieously.

The 25-year-old actress spilled that Jamie 'would bring music' to the set and have the lighting department make the environment look like the dance club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1jSZ_0dNaa4ii00
Goofing around: Zendaya recalled the 'dance party' Jamie Foxx threw on the set of their new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXu57_0dNaa4ii00
Fun-loving: The 25-year-old actress spilled that Jamie 'would bring music' to the set; he is pictured at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home this Monday

'Anyway, there was a day that I was told – ‘cause I was going to set everyday,' explained Zendaya, who is dating Tom in real life.

'And I was told by the producers to like: "Hey, just don’t come for a couple days, ‘cause we, you know, Jon’s a little bit behind. We don’t want any distractions,"' she said, referring to their director Jon Watts.

'Mind you, I was not being distracting. I was so quiet. I was in the corner, minding my own business,' Zendaya maintained.

'So I do come back to set one day just to see what’s going on. I walk in, the producers, the actors, Jamie has started a party. Everybody’s dancing to Rihanna.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzNtk_0dNaa4ii00
Side by side: She and her co-star Tom Holland, who plays the title role, were dishing about their colleagues for the French website Serieously
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHWJg_0dNaa4ii00
'Everybody's dancing to Rihanna': Zendaya recalled that one day she arrived at the set unasked for and 'the producers, the actors, Jamie has started a party'

Zendaya spilled that Rihanna's song Where Have You Been All My Life was playing.

'And I said: "So I wasn’t allowed to come to work ‘cause there was a distraction, and then I come in and everybody’s having a dance party? And I wasn’t invited?"' she said.

'I wasn’t even invited and I was Spider-Man in the Spider-Man movie,' noted Tom drily ahead of the release of the picture.

Jamie stars as the supervillain Electro in the film, which bows Friday and boasts a top-flight cast including Marisa Tomei and Alfred Molina.

The new movie has a multidimensional angle and brings back past movie Spider-Men played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lIad_0dNaa4ii00
Wow: Zendaya vamped: 'And I said: "So I wasn’t allowed to come to work ‘cause there was a distraction, and then I come in and everybody’s having a dance party? And I wasn’t invited?"'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8wzz_0dNaa4ii00
Incoming: 'I wasn’t even invited and I was Spider-Man in the Spider-Man movie,' noted Tom drily ahead of the release of the picture

In fact the last time Jamie played Electro was in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a 2014 film starring Andrew alongside Emma Stone.

During a recent interview with the Associated Press Tom revealed that he and Zendaya have bonded over the shared pressures of worldwide fame.

They experience a 'companionship, you know, like two friends coming together, like experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same times, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ku1zx_0dNaa4ii00
There he is: The last time Jamie played Electro was in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (pictured), a 2014 film starring Andrew Garfield alongside Emma Stone

On the professional front Tom recently announced that he has been tapped to star in a biopic of the legendary dancer and movie star Fred Astaire.

Tom himself has no shortage of experience in dancing, having starred in the West End production of the musical Billy Elliot.

'I’m going to dust off the old tap shoes and go back to Pineapple Dance Studios [in London] and start taking tap lessons,' Tom dished to Variety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdYrF_0dNaa4ii00
Together again: Zendaya and Tom, who are a couple in real life, are pictured in their new film's 2019 predecessor Spider-Man: Far From Home

