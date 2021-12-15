ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Paris Taxi Firm Suspends Tesla Model 3 Fleet After Deadly Crash

By Owen Bellwood
Jalopnik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA taxi firm in Paris has suspended its fleet of Tesla Model 3 cars after one of its drivers crashed into a cyclist on Saturday (December 11), killing the rider and injuring 20 other people. So far, it is not yet clear whether the car was operating in Tesla’s...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Speeding Tesla caught on camera before deadly Paris crash

8-Hour Bath Remodels Are Sweeping The Nation. See How Much It Will Cost YouBrilliant custom solutions for every budget. Merino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino Wool socks are soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking. Plus they're comfy in every season, thanks to Merino Wool's thermoregulating properties. Basically, they're nothing like the itchy wool sweater hanging in your closet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Autopilot#Paris#Traffic Accident#Reuters#French#Rmc#Tesla Europe
torquenews.com

Buy This Fleet Of Green Vehicles Instead of a Tesla Model X

The Model X is incredibly expensive and sold out until 2023. You can’t have one for at least fourteen months. Here’s what you can have instead for the same cost. Tesla’s Model X barely sells. Almost none are made by Tesla anymore and deliveries are ridiculously low, even by EV sales standards. We looked at Tesla’s ordering and inventory situation and, according to Tesla, you won’t get one if you order it today until January of 2023, fourteen months or more from today. So what can you get for the same money? A lot it turns out.
BUYING CARS
Investor's Business Daily

Tesla Stock: Model S/X International Orders Halted; NYC Mulls Model 3 Fleet

Tesla (TSLA) reportedly told potential buyers today that it stopped taking new Model S and Model X vehicle orders outside North America. Meanwhile, New York City is considering buying a fleet of Model 3s. Tesla stock edged up, trading around a key level. In a German-language email obtained by Electrek,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 being considered for NYPD fleet

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is currently looking to acquire as many as 250 Model 3 sedans from Tesla. The proposed purchase, which is expected to cost about $12.4 million, would allow Tesla to extend its reach into the United States’ largest police force. Information about the proposed...
CARS
d1softballnews.com

G7 Paris stops the Tesla Model 3 after a serious accident

G7, the Parisian taxi company, has suspended the Tesla Model 3s in its fleet from service after the fatal accident that occurred last week. The accident was particularly serious. One of the G7 drivers, currently off duty, was driving a Model 3 taxi in Paris when he lost control of the car. Has hit a cyclist and several pedestrians before crashing into a van. The budget is one dead and 20 wounded, including three in critical condition. The driver, practically unharmed, justified himself by saying that a “technical problemor ”caused the car to accelerate by itself. Reopening the controversy on “unintended accelerations ”, the unwanted accelerations, which has already led to a recall imposed by the authorities in China. And also to an investigation opened by the body that supervises road safety in the USA, l‘NHTSA. However, the investigation has ended with an archiving, attributing to “human error”The cause of the accidents. At this point, the investigation opened by the French prosecutor becomes crucial, also given the gravity of the accident.
TRAFFIC
cbs17

Cary Police Department adds two new Tesla Model Y cruisers to fleet

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two new Tesla Model Y cruisers are joining the Cary Police Departments’ fleet of vehicles. They’re equipped with sirens, lights and other needed equipment. Cary’s Interim Police Chief Terry Sult says the electric vehicles will help keep the community better protected. “Say...
CARY, NC
ksl.com

1 dead after crash in Manti

MANTI — One person is dead after a crash in Manti on Saturday morning. A Honda Accord driver was southbound at 300 S. Main Street around 6:20 a.m. when the driver crossed two lanes of travel before hitting a large tree, according to a press release. The driver, who...
MANTI, UT
Jalopnik

No, Teslas Don't Deserve Safety Exemptions On The Drag Strip

Recently, the Vehicle Virgins YouTube channel posted a video complaining about getting kicked off the drag strip. Not because he did anything wrong. Because his Tesla Model S is simply too fast. Ridiculous!. How could those jerks at the race track possibly be so mean to him? Is it because...
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

I Killed One Of My Cars By Letting It Sit Parked For Too Long

In a few months I will be celebrating 10 years with one of my favorite cars. My 2012 Smart Fortwo is proof that dreams can come true. But it’s also now the only car in my fleet incapable of moving under its own power. How did my car die? I let it sit outside for too long without driving it.
CARS
Jalopnik

This Lada Niva "Big Rig" Would Totally Solve The Trucker Shortage

The U.S. and U.K. are going through a truck driver shortage right now because driving a big rig is neither easy nor as well-paid as it should be, but I think the answer to that trucker shortage is somewhere close to Eastern Europe. A custom Lada shop in Russian Karelia built a big rig using a Lada Niva Legend as a base, and it’s obvious that this is what we need to solve the trucker shortage.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

Car Plunges Over Niagara Falls Following Crash That Killed Its Driver

The woman crashed into the river above Niagara Falls on Wednesday (December 8). Rescue operations saw the U.S. Coast Guard lower aviation survival technician second class Derrian Duryea down from a helicopter to pull the woman’s body out of the vehicle. Unfortunately, the woman—who has not yet been named—was...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy