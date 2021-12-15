ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Trending in right direction

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Hurts (ankle) is "trending upwards" heading into the team's Week 15 game against...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Eagles players are enraged after Week 15 matchup got rescheduled

If you haven’t heard by now, the Washington Football Team‘s road fixture against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday will not proceed as scheduled. The news trickled out in bits and pieces on Friday, with the postponement of the Browns-Raiders matchup being confirmed. That was shortly followed with speculation that Washington-Philly and Rams-Seahawks would follow suit.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Eagles-Washington moved to Tuesday

Hurts (ankle) and the Eagles will no longer play Washington on Sunday, after the NFL officially rescheduled the matchup between the two teams for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Due to ongoing COVID-19-related issues within Washington's organization, the NFL is hopeful that by delaying the game two days, the Football Team will restore enough players from the reserve/COVID-19 list to alleviate depth concerns on the roster. The delay should provide more healing time for Hurts, who sat out the Eagles' Week 13 win over the Jets with a left ankle sprain before Philadelphia went on bye Week 14. Hurts returned to practice this week and upgraded to full participation Friday after limited activity Wednesday and Thursday, but the Eagles nonetheless planned to label him as questionable before the game was moved back to Tuesday (he'll now have another day to be cleared). Head coach Nick Sirianni previously said that Hurts would be the team's starter when healthy, but if the Eagles have any reservations about the second-year signal-caller's status by the time Tuesday arrives, Gardner Minshew will be prepared to make his second straight start.
FanSided

Jalen Hurts, Jordan Howard are full participants at Eagles practice

The majority of the discussions that have led up to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ next game, one versus the Washington Football Team have revolved around who will play and who wouldn’t. For the majority of the workweek, it’s looked like there’s a possibility that everyone will get another extended look at Gardner Minshew if Jalen Hurts can’t go, but there’s also an ever-evolving story with what Washington is having to deal with from a roster standpoint.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Stays limited at practice

Hurts (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday. Hurts similarly was listed on Wednesday's injury report, but on Thursday he was the first quarterback to log a handoff as he split first-team reps with backup Gardner Minshew. When the quarterbacks moved on to another drill, though, Hurts walked slowly while Minshew and Reid Sinnett jogged to the next destination, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Hurts missed the Eagles' last game prior to the team's Week 14 bye, and it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared to play from the high left-ankle sprain he sustained Nov. 28.
New York Post

Jason Kelce breaks down discussing Lane Johnson’s mental health struggles

Jason Kelce recently broke down in tears discussing his Eagles teammate Lane Johnson, who has openly battled mental health struggles this season. Kelce, 34, the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, is considered one of the toughest players in the league. The 11-year center and three-time All Pro hasn’t missed a game since 2014.
