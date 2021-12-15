Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Trending in right direction

Hurts (ankle) and the Eagles will no longer play Washington on Sunday, after the NFL officially rescheduled the matchup between the two teams for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Due to ongoing COVID-19-related issues within Washington's organization, the NFL is hopeful that by delaying the game two days, the Football Team will restore enough players from the reserve/COVID-19 list to alleviate depth concerns on the roster. The delay should provide more healing time for Hurts, who sat out the Eagles' Week 13 win over the Jets with a left ankle sprain before Philadelphia went on bye Week 14. Hurts returned to practice this week and upgraded to full participation Friday after limited activity Wednesday and Thursday, but the Eagles nonetheless planned to label him as questionable before the game was moved back to Tuesday (he'll now have another day to be cleared). Head coach Nick Sirianni previously said that Hurts would be the team's starter when healthy, but if the Eagles have any reservations about the second-year signal-caller's status by the time Tuesday arrives, Gardner Minshew will be prepared to make his second straight start.

