STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The plot? Four people, three patients, too many hours alone, one doctor, and COVID!. Award-winning cast members William DeMeo (”Gravesend,” “The Sopranos,” “Fresh Kill & Wannabees”) and Michele Frantzeskos (”Gravesend,” “Bare Knuckle Brawler” and “The Right to Live”), co-star with actors Renee Wood (”The Networker,” “The Cafone,” and “St.Joseph”), and Steve Stanulis (”5th Borough and “The Deuce”) in a dramatic short film, ‘Just Be Yourself,’ which presents a ook inside the lives of four individuals coping with life during the height of the pandemic.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO