Perhaps the most popular, yet overlooked winter accessory for all fashion girls is hot beverages. Of course, we know it sounds strange, especially considering the constantly-revolving door of bag, hat, jewelry, and shoe trends that we are inundated with on a daily basis on social media. However, there’s no denying that coffee and tea permeate discussions throughout the fashion community, with new latte trends inducing the same level of excitement that bag or shoe ones do. It’s also fairly common place to see the odd coffee cup or mug playing in ootds for both celebs and influencers alike.

