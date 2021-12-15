ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Delaware County will not enforce mask mandate

By Emily Venuti
 3 days ago

DELAWARE COUNTY – Delaware County announced Tuesday they were not be enforcing the Governor’s mask mandate.

According to a post on their website, the county will not reallocate their strained resources to check on business compliance.

Gov. Hochul defends New York mask mandate: 'This is a holiday surge'

The county goes on to say that other businesses and agencies operating within the county may have their own rules and mandates which all visitors should follow.

The county is not against the mandate in general and encourages everyone to wear a mask and get the vaccine as well as continue to be diligent about hand washing and social distancing.

The mandate was put in place by Governor Hochul on the 13th and will be re-evaluated on the 15th of January.

Delaware is not the only county to not enforce the new rule – Saratoga County and Rensselaer County are opting out of enforcement for their own reasons.

Comments / 3

Janet Rovak
2d ago

Ulster County should do the same! Mask mandate are ridiculous & it’s time to stop, it should be people choice, not mandate

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York state issues FAQ for new mask mandate

Editor’s note: The governor’s full press conference video is rendering now and will be attached shortly. NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a press conference Monday morning, shortly after her office released a FAQ about the state’s new mask mandate. The governor’s press conference focused on new construction projects for JFK Airport […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
