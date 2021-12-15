ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Master P Talks Starting No Limit Records With $10,000

By Tatyana Jenene
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

When it comes to entrepreneurship in Hip-Hop, we know Master P as one of the pioneers. From No Limit Records to Uncle P cereal, the New Orleans native has always preached the importance of ownership since entering the game in 1990.

While we’ve heard him outline his story to success a few times on projects like Solange’s A Seat At The Table , the original No Limit Soldier sat with HipHopDX and discussed his move from New Orleans, La. to Richmond, Calif. and starting No Limit Records with an inheritance from a deceased relative.

“That’s how it all started,” he said about the $10,000 investment . “I was this 19-year-old kid with a record store in Richmond, California, and built it. You know, it was tough building that process and growing it. But you don’t have to have a lot of money. Everybody thinks you need millions of dollars to start a business.”

No Limit Records sold over 100 million albums, thanks to a roster that included Mia X, Mystical, Silkk The Shocker, Snoop Dogg, and of course Master P himself.

“So I started No Limit with $10,000, and it turned into a multi-million dollar empire; went from selling no records to selling over 100 million records. It’s a blessing. You gotta dream big. Yeah. You got to, yeah. You just gotta dream big.”

Since then, P has turned 100 million records into a short stint in the NBA, television opportunities for his children, and has expanded his empire to food with the launch of Hoody Hoos Cereal and other breakfast products. For the latter, he’s partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment in November to launch Master Crunch Cereal . A portion of the cereal’s proceeds will go to Master P’s Team Hope Foundation , a non-profit organization focused on improving the lives of inner-city youth through education as well as assisting senior citizens with necessities and shelter.

“If you do the right thing, the Lord will keep blessing and that’s what people got to realize,” he told DX. “I mean, I’ve been successful at this for 25 years, and God has been blessing me because I’ve been blessing other people.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vibe

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, Former Bassist And Founding Member Of The Roots, Dead At 62

Following an extended battle with cancer, Leonard Hubbard, known affectionately as Hub, of The Roots has died at age 62. The news was confirmed by his stepdaughter, India Owens. Hubbard died from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. The longtime bassist was diagnosed with the disease back in 2007—the same year he left the band. His wife, Stephanie, told Philadelphia’s ABC 6, that he was hospitalized Wednesday night (Dec. 15) at Lankenau Hospital. Prior to his passing, he was “energetic and mobile,” but it was reported he suddenly couldn’t move. “It happened quickly,” she explained. “He didn’t suffer a lot.”...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Public Enemy Launches Exclusive Streetwear Collection

Legendary rap group Public Enemy have partnered with clothing brand Defend Brooklyn and fashion retailer Rue 21 to release a limited edition streetwear collection, which goes on sale today (Dec. 16). The collection includes t-shirts and bomber jackets, with prices starting at $19.99 for the shirts and $75.99 for the jackets. Both were designed by Defend Brooklyn’s Creative Director, Public Enemy’s art collective, and Chuck D himself. Initially, the collaboration was meant to only be between Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn. According to Rue 21 CEO Bill Brand, the decision for the retailer to jump on board was a no-brainer. “We...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

RZA Reveals Why ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Is More Than A ’90s Hip-Hop Redux

“God bless you RZA!” Working on VIBE’s Wu-Tang Wednesday series over the last several months, I found myself saying those words time and time again in sheer bewilderment. A fan of Hulu‘s hit series Wu-Tang: An American Saga since its 2019 debut, I volunteered to write a simple article announcing the Season 2 premiere. However, this quickly snowballed into an all-day virtual junket with the cast, numerous out-of-country zoom interviews, long work hours, and restless nights dreaming about swinging swords and Hip-Hop music. Truthfully, creating a cohesive collection of work based on the varying voices, backgrounds, and experiences of the cast has been...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jim Jones And Freddie Gibbs’ Crews Allegedly Get Into An Altercation In Miami

Steak wasn’t the only beef served up at Miami’s Prime 112 last Tuesday (Dec. 14) as rappers Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs allegedly got into a physical altercation at the popular eatery following a verbal exchange. According to numerous accounts, the rappers and their respective crews crossed paths as Jim and company were exiting the restaurant and Gibbs and his cohorts were entering the establishment. After Jones apparently confronted Gibbs over his past comments, a member of Jim’s entourage allegedly struck Gibbs in the face, with Jim continuing to attack Gibbs, whose security was punched and kicked in the face by...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
California State
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Richmond, CA
New Orleans, LA
Education
Richmond, CA
Education
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Richmond, CA
Entertainment
Vibe

Mobb Deep’s Prodigy To Have Queensbridge Street Named After Him

Late rap legend Prodigy is set to be honored by having a street named after him in the very Queensbridge neighborhood he proudly repped on wax throughout his career. According to Complex, the intersection of 41st Road and 12th Street, located in Queensbridge Houses in Queens, New York, will be co-named “Prodigy Way” following recent approval by City Council. The move comes after Mobb Deep groupmate Havoc, Mobb Deep affiliate Big Twin, and Prodigy’s Fathers Alive in the Hood non-profit organization pushed for the acknowledgment to be bestowed upon P in light of his legacy and contributions to the community. A native...
QUEENS, NY
Vibe

50 Cent Producing Starz Drama Series Based On African Warrior Queen

50 Cent is stepping outside the drug and crime worlds of hit shows Power and BMF to create a historically based drama. The media mogul is set to executive produce Queen Nzinga, a scripted series based on the story of the legendary African warrior and leader in 17th century Angola. According to the Starz, Nigerian-born actress Yetide Badaki will star as the fearless Queen Nzinga and serve as an executive producer. Mo Abudu will also executive produce alongside Steven S. DeKnight and 50 Cent. “It has been a long held dream of mine to bring the story of Nzinga to the screen. Her courage, determination...
WORLD
Vibe

Raekwon Reveals Ghostface Killah Secretly Dated Aaliyah

Rapper Ghostface Killah has historically boasted about dealings with female R&B singers during his and Wu-Tang’s rise to fame. According to partner-in-rhyme Raekwon, one particular starlet he was fond of was Aaliyah, whom Rae says Ghost shared a secret romance with prior to her death. In a recent interview with Vlad TV promoting his new book, From Staircase To Stage, Rae recalls Ghostface informing him of his relationship with Aaliyah. “Yeah, he broke my heart with that, man,” The Chef says of the discussion. “Cause, RIP Aaliyah, Aaliyah is beautiful, you know?” He continues, adding, “Word, Ghost had bagged her. And...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

SZA’s “I Hate U” Breaks Apple Music Record

SZA’s summertime Soundcloud tune, “I Hate U” is reaching heights she never imagined. The catchy yet blunt jam is now the most-streamed R&B song by a female artist in its first week on Apple Music. It has also peaked at No. 1 on the platform’s Daily Top 100 chart globally and was the highest new entry on the Top USA Songs. In awe of the monumental moment, the 32-year-old tweeted, “Y’all really made my biggest debut a SoundCloud jam and I dunno how to say thank you enuff  sorry if it’s annoying BUT I REALLY AM SO THANKFUL AHHHH PLAY I...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Master P
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Mia X
Vibe

New Music Friday: Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Gucci Mane, Brandy, And More

It’s Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your weekend festivities. Roddy Ricch – LIVE LIFE FAST The fourth quarter of the musical calendar is when superstars come out of hibernation to shine, so it’s appropriate that Roddy Ricch reserve this period as his own once again with his long-awaited sophomore album, LIVE LIFE FAST. Two years removed from unveiling...
MUSIC
Vibe

Barry Hankerson Details Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album, ‘Unstoppable’

On Friday (Dec. 17), the lead single to Aaliyah Haughton’s posthumous and fourth studio album, Unstoppable, was released. The late singer’s new song, “Poison,” featuring The Weeknd has some leery and others excited for the upcoming full-length LP. Haughton’s uncle, Barry Hankerson—Blackground Records founder and sole owner of her entire catalog—spoke with Billboard about the new Static Major-written song. “When you put a record out, you try to start off with something that gets everybody’s attention,” he said about the DANNYBOYSTYLES and Nick Lamb co-produced record. Hankerson shared how the Canadian singer wanted to obtain some unreleased Aaliyah vocals years ago,...
MUSIC
Vibe

Quality Control’s Quality Films Signs Unscripted TV Partnership With Critical Content

Quality Control is expanding its territory in the entertainment industry with a new endeavor. Quality Films has signed a partnership with Critical Content to create unscripted television content. Through the deal, Critical Content and Quality Films will work together to develop opportunities based on original or pre-existing IP for Quality Control. This includes projects with QC’s roster of artists and athletes, which includes Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Lil Baby, Alvin Kamara, D’Andre Swift, and Deebo Samuel. “[The] Quality Films team, under the stewardship of Coach K, Brian, and P, has unparalleled access, relationships, acumen, and taste,” said Tom Forman, CEO,...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Enters Into First-Look Deal With Netflix

In true hot girl fashion and on the heels of her college graduation, Megan Thee Stallion has announced an exclusive partnership with Netflix. Under a first-look deal, the Houston rap star will create content and serve as Executive Producer for several projects, including a television series. “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan shared in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.” Tracey Pakosta,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Limit Records#Hiphopdx#Nba#Hoody Hoos Cereal
Vibe

Rihanna And Savage X Fenty Drops Festive Loungewear

Rihanna challenged fans to “fluff it up” with the latest Savage X Fenty holiday loungewear set. The “Work” singer showcased the fluffy green Grinch-inspired set on the Savage X Fenty Instagram account. The same pieces can be seen on various models on the official website. According to the brand’s website, “Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty celebrates fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity. We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it. With offerings ranging from everyday basics to more provocative pieces – Savage X Fenty is lingerie for everyone.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Young Dolph’s Public Memorial Tickets Sell Out In 90 Minutes

Tickets to the public memorial that’s been scheduled to allow fans to pay their respects to late rap star Young Dolph have sold out, according to reports. The memorial, which is scheduled to take place this Thursday (Dec. 16) at the FedEx Arena in Memphis, Tenn., sold out 90 minutes after going on sale on Monday (Dec. 13) morning. The service comes nearly a month to the day Dolph was murdered while visiting a local cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis on Nov. 17. Announced by Memphis pastor Earle Fisher following Dolph’s funeral in late November, the memorial will include...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

‘My Killer Body With K. Michelle’ Set For February Premiere On Lifetime

My Killer Body With K. Michelle takes a closer look at the varying experiences of patients undergoing cosmetic surgery. Set to premiere in February 2022 on Lifetime, the series will follow people as they work through cosmetic surgery trauma and include the singer’s own ongoing experience with similar issues. The series is described as “a deep dive into the darker side of achieving physical perfection.” The “Can’t Raise A Man” singer has been open about her own journey with plastic surgery. During a 2020 interview with VIBE, K. Michelle reflected on her then-recent “childish and clueless” procedure as she shared My Killer Body was in casting stages. My Killer Body with K. Michelle is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Kingdom Reign Entertainment and executive produced by Kimberly Pate. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon executive produce for Jesse Collins Entertainment. K. Michelle also stars in Lifetime’s upcoming film, Single Black Female, alongside Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley. Before the premiere, Lifetime will air a teaser of the series in January. Watch a trailer for My Killer Body With K. Michelle below.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Astroworld Festival Victims Cause Of Death Revealed By Officials

The cause of death for the ten people who tragically passed during the chaotic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in November has been revealed. According to NBC News, medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston had to wait several weeks for all test results to return. All ten victims died from compression asphyxia during the massive crowd surge. 9-year-old Ezra Blount was the youngest of the fatalities. The other ages ranged from 14 to 27 years old. The outlet reported contributing factors in one man’s death included cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol. In all, about 300...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
Vibe

Travis Scott Dropped From Coachella 2022 Amid Astroworld Festival Backlash

The fallout from Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival continues to impact the rapper’s career as it’s now been announced that he’s been removed from the Coachella 2022 lineup, according to reports. Scott, who was slated to close out the festival as its headliner, will no longer be a part of the event, which is scheduled to take place in April 2022 in California. Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella, has yet to officially release a statement concerning their decision, however, sources say the news has been confirmed by Goldenvoice. Coachella is expected to pay a kill fee in order to remove Scott from...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Key Glock Honors Young Dolph With Rolling Loud Tribute Performance

The Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of rap star Young Dolph, who was murdered while visiting Makeda’s Cookie Shop in his hometown of Memphis last month. Rapper Key Glock, a family member of Dolph and an artist on his record label, Paper Route Entertainment, paid tribute to his collaborator and mentor with a performance at the Rolling Loud festival’s stop in San Bernadino, Calif. this past Saturday (Dec. 11). After labelmates Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz took the stage to warm up the crowd and publicly pay their respects to Dolph, along with an appearance by rapper Curren$y,...
MUSIC
Vibe

‘Insecure’ Finale To Be Celebrated With Documentary And ‘Tiny Desk’ Takeover

The end of HBO’s hit series and our cultural reset, Insecure, is rapidly approaching. However, the end doesn’t come without a few surprises and celebrations.  On Monday (Dec. 13), a trailer for the forthcoming documentary, Insecure: The End was released and we’re warning you to brace yourselves because that’s a wrap, okay? Issa Rae kicks off the nearly two-minute teaser sobbing on set on the day they called an official wrap on the series. “You aspire and you dream,” she said. “I’d never imagined that I’d get to work with so many amazing and talented people. You guys have elevated me.” Showrunner...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Sells NFT Inspired By His Jewelry Collection

A new NFT collection inspired by the jewelry collection of Tupac Shakur will be sold by the late rap icon’s estate, making it the first Pac-related NFT to be officially authorized. “The Immortal Collection” will become available on Wednesday (Dec. 15) and includes digital replicas of 2pac’s most popular pieces of jewelry, including one that was worn by the rapper on the night of his death. Created by Digital Arts & Sciences in partnership with Impossible Brief, The Immortal Collection consists of four pieces: “Artist,” “Activist,” “Sinner,” and “Saint.” Each piece is inspired by one aspect of Pac’s personality and includes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Vibe

1K+
Followers
854
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy