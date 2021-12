St. Albert girls basketball held off a fourth-quarter rally to beat Shenandoah on the road 34-28 on Friday evening. “We knew this was going to be a game we had to grind out,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “Both offenses were digging in and just trying to find something, but overall it was just a tough go for both teams. We found a little wiggle room in the second quarter and then later got it to 10, and then did enough afterward to hang on.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 17 HOURS AGO