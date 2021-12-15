ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time to Talk Turkey

finextra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the constant barrage of news related to Covid-19, it is sometimes easy to forget about the complex geo-political world we live in and the difficult and seemingly intractable problems that fill it. One reminder of those complex problems came in late November with the inclusion of Turkey on...

www.finextra.com

The Independent

Turkey arrests YouTubers who talk to the public about financial woes

Turkey has cracked down on several independent YouTube journalists whose interviews with ordinary people on the streets have given voice to the country’s economic frustrations as its currency continues an unprecedented downward tailspin.In several pre-dawn Sunday raids covered by Turkish media, authorities detained three journalists who had gained followings online by posting so-called “man-on-the-street” interviews with Turks complaining about the impact of economic woes on their lives.Such voices are mostly absent on broadcast media that is largely controlled by the state or supporters of Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.“We are journalists trying to make the voices of the people on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets

Muslim nations resolved Sunday to work with the United Nations to try to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets in a bid to tackle a growing humanitarian crisis. At a special meeting in Pakistan of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) delegates said they would work "to unlock the financial and banking channels to resume liquidity and flow of financial and humanitarian assistance". The meeting was the biggest conference on Afghanistan since the US-backed government fell in August and the Taliban returned to power. Since then, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the international community, and the nation is in the middle of a bitter winter.
WORLD
The Independent

Pakistan to rally Muslim countries to help Afghanistan

Pakistan is rallying Muslim countries to help Afghanistan stave off an economic and humanitarian disaster while also cajoling the neighbouring country’s new Taliban rulers to soften their image abroad.Several foreign ministers from the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are meeting in Islamabad on Sunday to explore ways to aid Afghanistan while navigating the difficult political realities of its Taliban-run government, Pakistan’s top diplomat said on Friday. The new Taliban administration in Kabul has been sanctioned by the international community, reeling from the collapse of the Afghan military and the western-backed government in the face of the insurgents’ takeover in...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

S&P downgrades Turkey, lira hits all time low

The value of the Turkish lira dropped to an all-time low after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey, and due to another anticipated interest rate cut later this week. The Turkish currency plunged to 14.75 against the U.S. dollar, prompting Turkey's Central Bank to intervene by...
BUSINESS
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
AFP

Islamic countries meet to discuss aid for Afghanistan

Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations were meeting in Pakistan Sunday for a summit aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis in neighbouring Afghanistan, while testing diplomatic ties with its new Taliban rulers. The meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is the biggest major conference on Afghanistan since the US-backed government fell in August. After the Taliban's lightning return to power, billions of dollars in aid and assets were frozen by the international community, and the nation of 38 million now faces a bitter winter. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian emergency with a combined food, fuel and cash crisis.
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said. The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow....
MILITARY
atlanticcitynews.net

India, Central Asian countries back UN Resolution 2593, demand Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering terrorists

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of India and five Central Asian countries have reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups.
INDIA
AFP

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Saturday they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, giving hope to citizens who feel threatened living under the Islamists' rule. In October, authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment to break down.
WORLD

