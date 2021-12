5 On Your Side is partnering with its sister stations and the American Red Cross to raise money for people affected by the tornadoes in the Midwest and south. The fundraiser begins at 4:30 a.m. Thursday and will last 24 hours. By texting the word “TORNADO” to 90999, viewers can make a $10 donation that’s added on to their phone bill. Donations larger or smaller than $10 can be made through the American Red Cross website set up to help the tornado victims and accessed by visiting KSDK.com/tornado.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO