A former Amtrak employee admits he defrauded the corporation out of more than $76,000 worth of equipment. Jose Rodriguez, 49, of Brick, could spend up to 20 years in prison and put out up to $250,000 in fines for the mail fraud charge, to which he pleaded guilty on Monday, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig.

BRICK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO