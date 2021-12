One Piece has shared its preview for Episode 1003 of the anime! Following its crossing of the impressive 1000th episode milestone that puts the anime in rare and legendary company, One Piece is now continuing through the War on Onigashima at full steam. With the final War for Wano now unleashed in full, Luffy and the Straw Hats have gone their separate ways once more throughout the island as they find their first respective opponents for the battle. It's a chaotic scene for every character involved, but the next episode will be taking fans back to the top of the Skull Dome.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO