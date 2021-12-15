ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitland, MD

Police on scene of fatal shooting in Suitland

By Elise Kim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IxpL_0dNaXsHy00

SUITLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s Police Department is on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 2500 block of Darel Drive at the Park Greene Apartments in Suitland Wednesday morning.

‘I regret everything’: Convicted rapist comes face to face with his victim

According to preliminary investigation, around 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. On the scene, police found an adult male outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives believe this was not a random act of crime. PGPD is asking anyone with relevant information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Man arrested for fatal stabbing in District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department has charged Ernest Lee Miller, 56, for the fatal stabbing on Wednesday evening of Reco Tyson, 32. Around 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 15, officers responded to the 6600 block of District Heights Parkway. Police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, who was […]
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WDVM 25

Detectives investigate armed robbery at Silver Spring Exxon

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating an armed robbery and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men caught on surveillance video.  The armed robbery happened on Dec. 9 in the 3000 block of Briggs Chaney Road. Around 2 p.m., 3 men entered an Exxon station while another man […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery County man will spend 20 years in jail for rape

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man will spend 20 years in jail for drugging and raping a woman back in 2019. Philip Mauricio Kantor, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and one count of a third-degree sex offense. According to court documents, Kantor slipped a roofie into the victim’s drink […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Update: Police identify fatal stabbing victim in District Heights

UPDATE 3:36 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Reco Tyson of District Heights. DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a fatal stabbing at the 6600 block of District Heights Parkway Wednesday night. Around 9:45 p.m., police responded to the listed area for a call of a stabbing. […]
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suitland, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Suitland, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

VIDEO: Suspects wanted in residential burglary

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two suspects are wanted after a robbery that took place in Northwest on Thursday, Nov. 25. Police said that the suspects broke into a home that was unoccupied and stole property before fleeing. The Metropolitan Police Department said that the burglary took place around 9:39 a.m. in the 800 block of New […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Winchester man arrested for cell phone scam

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester man has been charged with two counts of grand larceny following a string of cell phone-related scams. On Wednesday, 31-year-old Calvin Talbert was arrested following a search of his residence on the 2500 block of Wilson Blvd. Between Dec. 5 and Dec. 13, the Winchester Police Department responded to […]
WINCHESTER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Dc#Weather#Police Department#Lexjuareztv#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Woman arrested in connection to burglary in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is behind bars following a burglary at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia. Prince William County police said 36-year-old Brandi Carissa Gooden has been arrested for the Dec. 11 incident. Police said Gooden and an accomplice broke into a home on the 12500 block of Armada Pl. Gooden and an […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WDVM 25

Man arrested in Silver Spring with loaded gun, mounted laser

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) arrested 21-year-old Malick Sebo for illegally carrying a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 with an extended magazine and mounted laser, possession of narcotics and driving a stolen vehicle. MCPD said that on Dec. 13 at around 7:39 p.m. while patrolling downtown Silver Spring, they saw a […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

Update: 12-year-old girl found

UPDATE 3:12 p.m. — D.C. Police said Janiyaha Marshall has been located. WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Janiyaha Marshall was last seen on Dec. 15, in the 5400 block of 3rd Street Northeast. If you have any information, call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Maryland State Police hold fourth annual “Shop with a Cop” event

HALFWAY, Md. (WDVM) — Twenty children in Washington County had their Christmas wishes come true on Thursday thanks to local law enforcement. In a partnership between Walmart and several law enforcement agencies across the area, the kids were able to fill their Christmas lists and their shopping carts with the gifts they wanted the most […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Speed limit decreased on Seminary Road

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Drivers, slow down: the speed limit on Seminary Road has been lowered from 35 mph to 25 mph as part of Alexandria’s ongoing Vision Zero initiative. Vision Zero aims to “eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries.” The Traffic and Parking Board had previously recommended lowering the posted speed with a unanimous […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy