This week on Disney+’s Hawkeye, it was a race against time (as kept by a vintage Rolex), as Clint and Kate followed new leads — and in doing so landed in the crosshairs of a new adversary. Picking up right where Episode 3 left off, the threat posed by the Ronin blade Jack held to Clint’s throat lasted nary a second, as Jack and Eleanor came to realize that their uninvited guests were but Kate and… an Avenger?! Sat on a couch and called on the carpet, Clint and Kate kept mum about what exactly they were up to, though they...

