Closure for Palm Street next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A section of Palm Street in the Oleander and Sunset area will be closed next week.

From Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, Palm Street will be closed between A and B Streets for new cross gutter installation, according to the city.

Traffic in both directions will be detoured to Dracena Street.

Construction may be postponed and rescheduled without notice, according to the city.

