Moss Bluff, LA

Christmas Movie Under The Stars In Moss Bluff Dec. 17

By Mike Soileau
 3 days ago
Are you looking for a family-friendly event to go to and celebrate the holidays at the same time? Well, how about taking in a movie for free?. Just like what the Calcasieu Police Jury...

Who Dat? Grinch Flies Through The Skies Of SWLA

Don't be surprised if you spot The Grinch flying in the sky somewhere in Louisiana. Just in time for Christmas, the Whoville prankster has flown into Cajun country to stir up a little bit of holiday excitement. Look to the sky, you may catch a glimpse of his green fur whizzing on by in a paramotor. Boudreaux and Thibodeaux spotted a green dot wearing a Christmas hat aggravating the gators in the swamp and they wanted to know Who Dat? So, they called 911.
OAKDALE, LA
12 Trailers That Gave Away Too Much Of the Movie

There’s a special art to a movie trailer — that’s why they even have their own awards ceremony. The best previews present us with the overall tone of a film, along with a brief introduction to the major players and the basic premise. We should be intrigued and inspired to watch the whole movie, without knowing everything that’s to come. That’s why some people have even sworn off watching movie trailers altogether, so they can watch a movie with no expectations. After all, is there anything more disappointing than a trailer that’s actually more entertaining than the movie it’s advertising?
MOVIES
Moss Bluff, LA
Louisiana Entertainment
Tips For Shopping Safely during The Christmas Holiday

While Christmas is the time of the year where we get to exchange gifts with friends and family. For some, it is the time of the year to prey on innocent people who are merely trying to do their best to help others. While everyone doesn't have those intentions, there are many out there. We need to make sure that we can keep our loved ones safe during this time and ourselves as well.
SHOPPING
Photos: Lake Charles Hobby Lobby’s Slab Gets Poured!

Trying to figure out when the new Hobby Lobby will open at this point is like trying to figure out common core math. At least that's what I now believe. I have researched and scrounged for information on the hobby store's sites and emails to get any insight on when they plan to be open. The last we shared, it was set to open up right after Thanksgiving of this year. Obviously, that timeline has flown right on by.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Sam Houston
Pink Floyd Announce ‘Pulse Restored & Re-Edited’ Deluxe Box Set

Pink Floyd will make their 1995 live album Pulse available on Blu-ray for the first time as part of the Pulse Restored & Re-Edited deluxe box set. The Pulse live footage was recorded on Oct. 20, 1994, at Earls Court in London while the band was on its Division Bell tour. The Blu-ray and DVD box sets will feature the original concert — including a live performance of The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety — as well as music videos, concert-screen films, documentaries, tour-rehearsal footage and a 60-page booklet.
ROCK MUSIC
Helicopter Lands at Moss Bluff Walmart, Walmart Responds

Moss Bluff residents got a little surprise on their way home yesterday evening. A helicopter was parked out by the Walmart Neighborhood Market on the land across the parking lot and next to the bank. The funny things to read were the guesses that everyone had or funny comments as to what was going on. One of the best was that John Dutton was in town to get some groceries, or that the Racoons had come back for revenge after they had been shooed off earlier a few weeks ago.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
December 18, Is National Bake Cookies Day!

Here's an awesome excuse to fall off the diet! December 18, is National Bake Cookies Day. We teach our kids to follow the rules right? Well, then. Do what any self-respecting parent or grandparent should do in this case and bring on the sugar. Woo-hoo! It is cookie baking time, There isn't really a better time than the Christmas holidays to whip up all your favorite cookies with family and friends. So, enjoy the quality time and fellowship,
FESTIVAL
The Band’s ‘Last Waltz’ Special Edition Announced

The Last Waltz, Martin Scorsese’s movie about the Band’s final show in 1976, will be released in a new special edition on March 29 as part of the Criterion Collection. Approved by Scorsese himself, the set includes a 4K restored version of the 1978 film supervised by guitarist Robbie Robertson. It’s presented with a new cover along with 5.1 and alternate stereo soundtracks, two audio commentaries, a new interview with Scorsese, a 2002 making-of documentary, outtakes, promotional material from the original release and an essay by critic Amanda Petrusich. The standard edition includes a single Blu-ray disc, and another version contains a 4K UHD disc with the movie in Dolby Vision HDR.
MUSIC
My Top 20 Christmas Songs I have To Hear Every Year!

There are some songs that you hear that give the awareness that Christmas is here. It can be December 15 and it still doesn't hit us that it is Christmas time until we hear some of these particular songs. Here are 10 of my personal favorites in no particular order, that I look forward to every year and not on my phone but on the radio. Once these songs are played, the excitement hits me and I start preparing my shopping list for those special people in my life!
MUSIC
Every Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Steven Spielberg got his first professional gig in 1969, directing a segment of Rod Serling’s more horror-focused follow-up to The Twilight Zone, Night Gallery. At the time of filming, Spielberg was just 22 years old. His Night Gallery was called “Eyes” and starred Hollywood legend Joan Crawford as a...
MOVIES
Five Man Electrical Band’s Les Emmerson, Who Wrote ‘Signs,’ Dies

Les Emmerson — singer and guitarist of Canadian rock group the Five Man Electrical Band, best known for their 1971 hit “Signs” — died Friday at age 77. The songwriter, who contracted COVID-19 in November, died in the ICU at Ottawa’s Queensway Carleton Hospital, CTV News reports. Emmerson was reportedly double-vaccinated and had been in the hospital for other health concerns during the past year.
MUSIC
Upcoming Rock Biopics: Ozzy, Kiss and Others Headed for Hollywood

If there’s one thing Hollywood loves more than being original, it’s copying someone else’s idea. Case in point: The rock biopic floodgates have officially been opened following the huge successes of Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman and The Dirt. As movie studios have quickly become aware, there are big...
MUSIC
One Mom Calls These 10 Gift Ideas Lazy – Would You Agree?

We are at the point in the holiday gift-giving season where a man’s favorite Christmas tune has shifted from, Please, Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas to Oh, Holy Night. No, it’s not that the male of the species has suddenly got religion the expression is more about the realization that Christmas Day is less than two weeks away and the time to get cracking on gift-giving is now.
RELATIONSHIPS
