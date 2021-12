Lowering the pH level and closing the cuticle after a bleach session are only two of the jobs new Maria Nila Silver Shot takes on when you apply it to your client's towel-dried hair. It also gives you control over the results, because you can leave it on for 3 to 10 minutes depending on how warm you want the tone. If you let it sit for not more than 3 minutes, the violet pigment will not have time to attach and the tone will stay warm. Leaving it on longer will activate the violet pigment to achieve and prolong a cool result, with the intensity determined by the processing time. You can neutralize any unwanted golden tones.

HAIR CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO