Roster shuffling has finally caught up to the Ontario Reign this week, who are faced with their first bump in the road after an excellent start to the 2021-22 season. For the first two months of the campaign, Ontario had plenty of depth in all areas of its roster. When a player has earned a call-up to the Kings or injuries have arisen, whether on the NHL or AHL roster, the Reign have had a surplus of skaters to fill in. The depth helped Ontario get off to a hot start and put some distance between it and most Pacific Division opponents, apart from Stockton who is currently leading the pack. A 13-5-0-1 record has the Reign in second place with a points percentage of 0.711. But a 5-5-0 mark in their last 10 games over the past month has faded some of the shine from the hot start.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO