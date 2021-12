Sarray made her in-ring return after a month-long hiatus against the very new Lash Legend. Sadly, the match wasn’t good, and the closing angle was just strange. Sarray offered Legend a handshake to open, but Legend slapped away her offering. Legend then succeeded in using her power to take control and maintain it for some time. Sarray eventually had a short rally that Legend ended with a rollup attempt, and Sarray took advantage, reversing the pin into one of her own; Legend failed to kick out.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO