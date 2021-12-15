Clerk pepper sprayed during robbery of smoke shop in Lakeview

LOGAN SQUARE - A 17-year-old boy was charged with vehicular hijacking and aggravated use of a firearm in Logan Square after police say he carjacked two people. Police said the boy was arrested in the 3200 block of W. George Street, after he was identified as a person who took a car by force from a 23-year-old man in the 2900 block of Troy.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO