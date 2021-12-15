ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Clerk pepper sprayed during robbery of smoke shop in Lakeview

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A male store clerk was pepper sprayed during a robbery of a smoke shop Tuesday in Lakeview on the North Side....

www.fox32chicago.com

