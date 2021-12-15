ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Women Kill Renewed for Season 3

By Rebecca Iannucci
 3 days ago
Paramount+ would like to further explore Why Women Kill , handing a Season 3 renewal to the anthology series, TVLine has learned.

Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+’s original scripted series. “We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of Why Women Kill ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition. We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.”

Created by Cherry ( Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids ), each season of Why Women Kill explores how the roles of women have changed, but their reaction to betrayal has not. The show’s first season starred Ginnifer Goodwin ( Once Upon a Time ), Lucy Liu ( Elementary ) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste ( The Good Place ) as jilted women living in the 1960s, 1980s and 2010s, respectively. Season 2, which wrapped on July 29, starred Fargo ‘s Allison Tolman as Alma, a plain 1949 housewife who was desperate to be accepted into a local garden club run by elegant socialite Rita Castillo ( Once Upon a Time ‘s Lana Parrilla).

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Why Women Kill ‘s Season 3 pickup. Glad to hear the show is coming back? And who do you want to see cast in Season 3? Tell us below!

