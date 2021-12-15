ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korean Zombie Series “All of Us Are Dead” Taking a Bite Out of Netflix in January

Cover picture for the articleAnother original horror series is on the way from Netflix, with the Korean zombie series “All of Us Are Dead” originally announced a while back and...

BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Best Korean dramas on Netflix: Squid Game, Vincenzo, and others we loved in 2021

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more It wasn’t just that 2021 was a fantastic year for Korean content for Netflix subscribers. I only need utter three words — Squid Game, and Hellbound — to offer the reminder, which shouldn’t even be necessary anymore, that Netflix’s Korean series are increasingly tantamount to the biggest, buzzy, most blockbuster content that the streamer has to offer, across the entire platform. Of course, this trend isn’t accelerating in a vacuum. It’s not just streaming content that’s powering Korea’s ascendance as a global entertainment mecca. The country is...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Spanish Crime Series ‘Money Heist’ Takes Netflix No. 1 Spot

Netflix has had a year of foreign smash hits and now a Spanish thriller series Money Heist takes the number 1 spot. This follows South Korea’s Squid Game and France’s Lupin, which have attracted millions of viewers from around the world. What is it about this Spanish language series that makes it so good? Read on to find out.
TV SERIES
SuperTalk 1270

Find Out Which Netflix Series Was Most Popular in North Dakota in 2021

Four Netflix series were insanely popular throughout the United States in 2021. Netflix has released all kinds of great shows, movies, and documentaries this year. And, as part of a year-end wrap, HighSpeedInternet.com decided to see which show each state loves the most. The top 4 for 2021 are Bridgerton, Squid Game, Manifest, and Stranger Things. Can you guess which Netflix show North Dakotans were most obsessed with in 2021?
TV SHOWS
Rutherford Source

Coming to Netflix in January 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of January 2022. Highlights this month include Ozark: Season 4 Part 1, Archive 81, Munich – The Edge of War, Rebelde, and many more. Coming Soon. All of Us Are Dead 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
theplaylist.net

‘The Silent Sea’ Trailer: Netflix Ventures Out Into Space With Its Latest South Korean Series

Space has long been the go-to location for sci-fi projects and it’s easy to see why. A void that is cold, dark, and deadly, outer space thrives as much on the unknown as it does known variables. Netflix’s “The Silent Sea” is tackling the expanse once again. The Korean series features a group of explorers who find more than they bargained for while stranded on the moon.
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

Take An Exclusive Look At Netflix's New Preschool Series Action Pack All About Kid Superheroes

There’s a problem a lot of parents of young children face: their preschooler loves superheroes... but superhero movies, shows, and comic books aren’t necessarily pre-schooler friendly. Big action movies can be too violent, too adult, and too scary, as can the various villains who cross the heroes’ path. Enter Action Pack, a new superhero Netflix series for preschoolers! And ahead of its premiere in January, Romper has an exclusive first look at the trailer.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Firebite’ Review: Indigenous Vampire Hunters Protect the Outback in AMC Plus’ Buoyant Revisionist Romp

The American film and television landscape may have exhausted its share of vampire slayer stories, clearing a path for refreshing twists on the subgenre to tread. Enter the new AMC+ series “Firebite,” which shakes up the mythology by setting its yarn in the Outback. It introduces fans of Blade, Buffy, and even Abraham Lincoln, to Tyson (Rob Collins) and Shanika (Shantae Barnes-Cowan), two Indigenous hunters on a quest to eradicate the last outpost of vampires in the middle of their south Australian desert town. The series’ originality stems primarily from its backdrop and the barbarous colonial past that informs it...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘All The Light We Cannot See’: Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti Cast As Female Lead In Netflix Limited Series Adaptation

Following a worldwide casting search, newcomer Aria Mia Loberti has been tapped as the female lead in All The Light We Cannot See, a four-part limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight. Loberti will play Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France. A recent Fulbright Scholar, current Ph.D. student in Rhetoric at Pennsylvania State University and former United Nations Youth Delegate, Loberti decided to try out after learning...
TV & VIDEOS
Nintendo Life

Dead By Daylight Will Haunt Us All With A Ringu Tie-In Soon

Dead by Daylight is still a rather popular multiplayer game across pretty much all platforms, as one hunter takes on a team of four survivors. The IP has been a huge success for Behaviour Interactive, and it's had all sorts of crossovers with major franchises from across games, films and TV.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Strays’ Starring Ashley Madekwe, Bukky Bakray Wraps, Reveals First-Look

Filming has wrapped on Netflix commission “The Strays,” which shot across London, Suffolk and Berkshire in the U.K. between September and November 2021. Two first-look images, featuring leads Ashley Madekwe, Bukky Bakray and Jorden Myrie, have debuted. The film follows an upper-middle-class woman’s perfectly crafted life, which begins to unravel with the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Ashley Madekwe leads the cast following her BAFTA and BIFA nominated performance in U.K. independent drama “County Lines” (2019) and her roles in “Tell Me A Story” for CBS All Access and “The Umbrella Academy” for Netflix. 2021 BAFTA EE Rising Star winner...
MOVIES
Echo online

Review: Netflix's ‘Elves’ is an eerie Christmas series to check out

This Christmas horror series will make you question what lies in the forest. A few weeks ago I was scrolling through Netflix’s coming soon tab and I came across “Elves". I'm not the biggest fan of Christmas movies but I do love horror movies, so when I saw a Christmas horror series I knew I had to watch it. The plot seemed very intriguing so I thought I would give it a shot. As with all my reviews, there will be some major plot points discussed and some spoilers, so reader beware. Buckle up and get ready to examine "Elves”.
TV SERIES

