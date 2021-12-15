ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Five Point' U.S. Marshal Drama From 'FBI' Co-Creator Craig Turk In Works At CBS

By Nellie Andreeva
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : CBS is back in business with Craig Turk . The network is developing Five Point , a drama from the FBI co- creator and Muse Entertainment.

In Five Point, co-written by Turk and up-and-coming young writer Ryan Hooper, when a legendary U.S. marshal goes missing, his committed daughter steps in as head of the service’s most elite team, tackling the toughest law-enforcement assignments across the country while investigating her father’s disappearance and wrestling with a family legacy more complicated than she ever imagined.

Turk executive produces, with Hooper serving as co-executive producer.

Turk co-created with Dick Wolf, wrote the pilot script and served as executive producer/original showrunner of CBS hit FBI, which has spawned a successful franchise for the network. Before that, Turk served as executive producer on another popular CBS series, The Good Wife . He recently wrote and produced the Paramount+ documentary 26th Street Garage , about the FBI’s response to 9/11, and is developing other projects for the streamer in both the scripted and unscripted space. Turk is repped by WME and attorney Michael Gendler.

Hooper has optioned two feature scripts to Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Productions in 2021. His script Four Assassins (And a Funeral) made the just-released 2021 Black List of the year’s most-liked unproduced Hollywood screenplays. He is repped by Paradigm, Industry Entertainment and attorney David Evans.

Dick Wolf
