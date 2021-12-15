‘Why Women Kill’ Renewed For Season 3 By Paramount+

Paramount+ will continue to probe Why Women Kill . The ViacomCBS streaming service has handed a Season 3 renewal to the hit anthology series from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry , Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

“ Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

The renewal follows strong viewership numbers for Season 2.

“We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of Why Women Kill ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition,” added Clemens. “We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.”

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

Set in 1949, season two explored what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost starred in the second season.

Like Season 2, the third season will feature a different set of characters.

Why Women Kill is produced by CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios. Season two

was executive produced by creator Cherry alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and David Warren. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.