Presidential Election

Macron defends his actions, eyes French presidential race

By SYLVIE CORBET, The Associated Press
WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron said he made France's economy stronger and sought to show he is not out-of-touch with ordinary people in a long interview Wednesday night on national television, which appears as a bid to boost his popularity ahead of April’s presidential election. Macron,...

