Clayton, NM court closed due to weather on December 15

Since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June announced the state would "step up" and erect its own border barrier along the Rio Grande, only six miles of wire fencing so far has been completed, some of it just temporary razor fence coils laid on the ground, officials with the Texas Military Department said Thursday. This includes 2 miles of concertina wire placed on the ground in Starr County near Rio Grande City where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit on Saturday with other state officials.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO