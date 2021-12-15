Clayton, NM court closed due to weather on December 15
CLAYTON, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the 8th Judicial District, the Clayton District Court will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 15 due to incriminate weather.
